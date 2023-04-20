Obituary: Mendenhall, Opal M.

Opal M. Mendenhall, 73, of Newport passed away at 12:15 am, Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 10, 1949, in Newport a daughter of George W. and Hazel Marie Tice Mendenhall.

Opal was associated with the Newport Post Office and also worked in the office of Dr. Larry Gale. She enjoyed bowling and was a member of Newport Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son Scott (Amy) Mendenhall, grandchildren, Emily and Lauren Mendenhall; 2 brothers and 3 sisters: Connie (Don) Dyar, Shirley Thomas, Wilma (Larry) Mendenhall, Clifford Mendenhall, Mark (Brenda) Mendenhall and several nieces and nephews. Her parents and sister, Patty Ward, preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Apr. 24) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Family will greet friends before the service on Monday from 9 until 11. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

