Obituary: Wilson, Dr. David “Woody”

Dr. David “Woody” Wilson, 70, of Parkersburg, ended his journey on April 18th, 2023.

He was born in Grantsville, WV on December 18, 1952 to the late Orval Wilson and Rosalea Bell Wilson. After graduating from Calhoun County High School in 1970 and Glenville State University in 1974 he worked behind the bar at the old Sebastian’s and Point Of View restaurants before moving to Orlando, Florida for several years.

In the second act of his life, Woody returned to WV and his first love, teaching. He earned a Master’s degree from Marshall University and a Doctorate in English from West Virginia University. He was a tenured professor in the English department at West Virginia State University for many years before retiring, quickly un-retiring, and finally finishing his career at WVU Parkersburg.

Woody was passionate about music, theater, Appalachian literature, tennis, doing crossword puzzles with his morning coffee, and being a pet dad/foster dad to numerous cats and dogs over the years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Bill Wilson and his sisters Lois Cunningham, Nina Geer, and Eileen Ullum. He is survived by his brothers Carroll Wilson (Sherry), Donnie Wilson, and Michael Wilson (Gail), his sisters Patty Cunningham, Norma Jones, Martha Haddox (Victor), and Pamela Rowley (Jerry), countless nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and his best girl, Madeline.

Woody will be cremated in accordance with his wishes. He will continue to be celebrated today, and every day, by those who knew and loved him. Those wishing to honor his memory may do so by donating to West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

