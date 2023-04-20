Vigil honors highway workers who died in the line of duty

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Division of Highways held a candlelit vigil to honor highway workers who were killed in the line of duty. The event also aimed to raise awareness about driving safely through work zones.

There were 58 construction hats and vests displayed at the vigil. This represented the 58 West Virginia highway workers that have died in the line of duty through the years.

“They were family members, they were friends, they were members of the community, they had goals and ambitions that were left undone,” West Virginia Division of Highways’ Jacob Bumgarner said.

Both West Virginia Department of Transportation workers as well as those who lost loved ones were in attendance.

Pastor Kyle Neal, whose wife’s former student died, said of his death, “This tragic accident was only six miles away from the high school he graduated from just three years prior.”

Department of Transportation staff mourned the loss of their own.

Bumgarner remembered losing a coworker, “When I got that call in the hotel, the emotions overwhelmed me.”

According to a press release, in 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones. This resulted in eight deaths and 276 people injured. Almost all of these incidents were avoidable.

West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Randy Damron said, “The two main reasons for crashes in work zones - and you know what they are - it’s speed and distractions.”

Department of Transportation workers emphasized that their goal is to bring the number of fatalities down to zero.

“We must - we have to make sure that we don’t put any more names on that memorial,” Bumgarner said.

Damron informed WTAP that they will be taking multiple steps to further protect highway workers in 2023. That includes ramping up police presence in work zones as well as implementing more technology to help with safety. For instance, putting up more speed meters at interstate work zones. These are the signs that tell you how fast you’re going when you drive by.

Damron added that this year officials created a taskforce to get the public to interact more safely with work zones.

Officials at the vigil said that there will be a record amount of work being done on West Virginia’s highways this year.

Keep highway workers in mind while driving through those work zones.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.