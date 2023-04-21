Area near Mall of America closed due to possibly armed suspect

FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in...
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in Bloomington, Minn. An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening April 21, 2023, as authorities were negotiating with a man who is believed to have a gun.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening as authorities were negotiating with a person who was believed to have a gun.

Crisis negotiators were communicating with the suspect, who “has what is believed to be a firearm” and they were trying to negotiate his surrender, the Bloomington Police Department said on Twitter.

The age of the suspect is not immediately known.

Roads near the mall were closed shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and officials have asked the public to avoid the area.

Mall of America spokesperson Laura Utecht said one mall entrance near the site of the disturbance was closed but the mall remains open.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four contract workers hurt at Eramet Marietta, Inc.
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Ronald Deane Cross
Obituary: Cross, Ronald Deane
Tyler Schaad following the monthly meeting.
Tyler Schaad named Belpre high school principal
Dr. David “Woody” Wilson
Obituary: Wilson, Dr. David “Woody”

Latest News

The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
Too Good to be Through thrift store in Little Hocking has been serving the community since 2000.
THIS IS HOME: Thrift store is an integral part of rural community
FILE - The challenge to mifepristone is the first abortion controversy to reach the Supreme...
Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now
Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter /...
Fatal crash sparks fire on major Connecticut highway bridge