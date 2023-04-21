Carter Cox signs with Mount Vernon Nazarene University

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Carter Cox has officially signed with Mount Vernon Nazarene University to continue his basketball career as well as his academics at the next level.

After missing out on his senior year of basketball with the Golden Eagles, Carter can continue his love for the game of basketball at the next level by playing with the Cougars.

While playing for the Cougars basketball team, Carter also plans to study business and hopes to open a nonprofit.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.