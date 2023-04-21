Carter Cox signs with Mount Vernon Nazarene University

CARTER COX SIGNS WITH MVNU
CARTER COX SIGNS WITH MVNU(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Carter Cox has officially signed with Mount Vernon Nazarene University to continue his basketball career as well as his academics at the next level.

After missing out on his senior year of basketball with the Golden Eagles, Carter can continue his love for the game of basketball at the next level by playing with the Cougars.

While playing for the Cougars basketball team, Carter also plans to study business and hopes to open a nonprofit.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four contract workers hurt at Eramet Marietta, Inc.
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Ronald Deane Cross
Obituary: Cross, Ronald Deane
Tyler Schaad following the monthly meeting.
Tyler Schaad named Belpre high school principal
Dr. David “Woody” Wilson
Obituary: Wilson, Dr. David “Woody”

Latest News

Huntington Parkersburg South Baseball
Huntington Parkersburg South Baseball
St. Marys Ravenswood
St. Marys Ravenswood Softball
Fort Frye Warren
Fort Frye Warren Baseball
Baseball and softball scores from April 20
Scoreboard: April 20, 2023