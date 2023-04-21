Ex-parole officer sentenced to 15 years in sex assault case

Anthony Demetro received the maximum sentence in federal court in West Virginia’s southern district.
A parole officer tasked with helping people transition from jail back into society has admitted to using that power to commit sexual assault.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia parole officer was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for violating the civil rights of a female parolee by sexually assaulting her.

Anthony Demetro received the maximum sentence in federal court in West Virginia’s southern district.

Prosecutors said Demetro, 44, was a parole officer with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation when the assault occurred in April 2021. At the time, the woman was in a residential drug and alcohol treatment program as a condition of her parole.

“We thank the survivor for having the courage and strength to come forward to tell her story,” Kristen Clarke, an assistant attorney general with the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said,

She added in a statement: “The Department of Justice will continue to hold accountable public officials who exploit their power and authority to sexually assault and harm vulnerable people.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four contract workers hurt at Eramet Marietta, Inc.
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Ronald Deane Cross
Obituary: Cross, Ronald Deane
Tyler Schaad following the monthly meeting.
Tyler Schaad named Belpre high school principal
Dr. David “Woody” Wilson
Obituary: Wilson, Dr. David “Woody”

Latest News

Too Good to be Through thrift store in Little Hocking has been serving the community since 2000.
THIS IS HOME: Thrift store is an integral part of rural community
Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday
Prescription Drug Take Back Day is coming up
Partners in Education Luncheon
Partners in Education Luncheon was held at WVUP
Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Ohio is reminding motorcyclists to stay safe ahead of national month
Results for PioBiz are in
Marietta College’s PioBiz results are in