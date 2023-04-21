Four MOV students win 2023 Albert Yanni Scholarship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – Four students in the Mid-Ohio Valley won the 2023 Albert Yanni Scholarship.

Local winners include Isaiah Ash of Doddridge County High School, Coleen Mitchell of Roane County High School, Ella Smith of Mid-Ohio Valley Technical Institute, and Jeremey Swiger of Doddridge County High School.

The winners of the 2023 Albert Yanni scholarship were announced by the West Virginia Department of Education.

The announcement of the scholarship recipients was made on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

The 30 career technical education students that received the scholarship were awarded $2,000 for the upcoming school year to assist them with education and career-related expenses.

“We are extremely proud of these students who have not only set and attained high academic and career goals in high school but are being proactive in their pursuits after high school,” said State Superintendent David L. Roach.

