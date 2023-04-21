Hinton welcomes influx of fishermen and women to inaugural New River Carp Open

Fishers came from far and wide to Hinton on Thursday.
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT
Hinton, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Thursday, the Mountain State welcomed fishermen and women from across the U.S. to Hinton’s inaugural New River Carp Open fishing tournament.

The three-day competition kicked off Thursday morning, as teams gathered at the Willow Wood Country Club in Hinton, W.Va..

Many participants said they regularly travel around the country to take part in such tournaments, but W.Va. isn’t typically on their list of stops.

“Normally, New York is a place we’ll be a lot of times to fish,” said Richard Eldridge, a competitor from Ohio. “And then you have some in the southern states and some on the west coast, well West Virginia is starting to be another place for us to come, so it’s exciting, it’s new.”

The tournament officially began at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, with teams spanning for miles around the Hinton area. They’re set to compete for three days before wrapping up on Sunday.

