Interest in genealogy is on the rise

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently people have been taking more of an interest in their family history.

Genealogists at Emerson library have seen more people calling and stopping in to find out more about where their family history and where their family comes from.

Manager of the Genealogy Department Jim Miracle has an idea behind the recent increase in interest.

“Well the baby boomers are at that age where ‘maybe I’ll figure out where my family comes from,’ and we find out a lot. I’m 66, I’m not afraid to say it, and a lot of people that age get inquisitive. They retire and then decided that they want to look up their family, and see where all they came from,” said Miracle.

The genealogy department at Emerson Library is almost always available to help people find out their family history.

If you want to get into genealogy but aren’t sure how you can stop in or call the library at 304-420-4587.

