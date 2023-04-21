John Six Food Ministries selected by 100+ Women Who Care of the MOV

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The One Hundred-Plus Women Who Care of the MOV held its spring meeting this evening at the Parkersburg Art Center.

This quarter’s winner of the initial check is John Six Food Ministries, who are coming away with an initial $62 hundred.

John Six says that this check will go a long way to serving the people the non-profit feeds -- which Six says averages about three hundred people each week.

Six and one of his volunteers, Lisa Collins say that that this will go to helping not only providing the food on the table for those in need, but other supplies as well.

“The money will be used for different foods that we cook on Sunday. And we also have the expenses of carry-out containers, plastic cutlery, hygiene. During the wintertimes we do socks, gloves, hats. Summertime we serve different sodas, lemonade water, ice cream. And sometimes, someone just might need something special and we’ll try to make it happen for them,” says Six.

The next event for the one hundred women who care of the mov will be taking place on July 20th. The event will be sponsored by The Original Pizza Place and anyone who registers and donates before the summer event will receive a coupon code for the restaurant.

The total amount of money that will be going to John Six Food Ministries will be finalized at a later date as many online donations are continuing to come.

The other two non-profits at the event were Memorial Health Foundation and the Williamstown Food Pantry. Each received a one-hundred-dollar check.

