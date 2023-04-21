Kenna man indicted in Gallia County

(WPTA)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) - A man from Kenna has been indicted by the Gallia County Grand Jury.

According to Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren, Daniel K. Harston has been indicted on felony charges related to a firearm.

Harston has been indicted on one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

According to the indictment, Harston knowingly transported a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol in a motor vehicle while “under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them.”

Additionally, he is charged with transporting the loaded firearm “in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm is accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.”

