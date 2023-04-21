Locals call on Marietta City Council to repair George Street

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - At Thursday’s Marietta City Council meeting, multiple people spoke out, asking council to improve George Street.

WTAP has more from the public forum, in which people described George Street conditions as dangerous and bad for business.

One by one, people stepped up to the podium with the same message.

“Please fix George Street,” one local said.

Multiple people called the street dangerous.

“There’s slippage on the right hand side as you go up where the houses are. There’s kind of a dip there. It’s really dangerous. And the trees were trimmed up above but not below so they’re sticking out,” another local said.

A man who said he’s the project manager for The Anchorage pointed to the narrow street as a barrier to business when trying to open up to community events and needs.

“We face two big limitations - the first is George Street. It’s really hard to get visitors up that street. It’s really narrow. There are cars parked on the edge of George Street so it’s really hard to get around those,” he said.

The Anchorage is a historical building that people tour in Marietta. One local, who said he has experience in historical restorations, called the building a treasure.

“The Anchorage could be one more major attraction in an already attractive historical destination city but people need to be able to get to The Anchorage without risking damage to their vehicles,” he said.

People also pointed to a retaining wall they say is breaking down as well as the sidewalk being in disrepair.

“The sidewalk is horrible. It has broken pieces of concrete at different lights, the residents can’t shovel their sidewalk in the wintertime…,” a local said.

He described the retaining wall potentially collapsing as a hazard.

Multiple people who spoke said they are members of the Washington County Historical Society.

“We hope that you drive up George Street and see how dangerous it is and put some energy and time and money into fixing it,” one local said.

The man who introduced himself as The Anchorage’s project manager listed out the changes he wants to see...

the street to be wider for better vehicle access

financing for parking solutions for cars on George Street

repairs for the retaining wall

a draining system installed

George Street repaved

