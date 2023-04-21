Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center volunteers honored

Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center(Joe Buchanan | WDTV)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center (LAJVAMC) will recognize volunteers as part of National Volunteer Week.

LAJVAMC will recognize 149 volunteers for the 5,600 hours they spent caring for veterans, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Volunteers contributed toward caring for veterans driving, directing, sitting, serving, comforting, and counseling on a regular basis.

“The volunteer force provides invaluable services, charity, and quality of life benefit to the Veterans at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center,” notes Barbara Forsha, LAJVAMC’s Executive Director.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, visit the website: https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/volunteer_at_facility/ or call 304-623-3461 x 3669 or 3932.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four contract workers hurt at Eramet Marietta, Inc.
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Ronald Deane Cross
Obituary: Cross, Ronald Deane
Tyler Schaad following the monthly meeting.
Tyler Schaad named Belpre high school principal
Dr. David “Woody” Wilson
Obituary: Wilson, Dr. David “Woody”

Latest News

Sewer repairs close roads in Marietta
Month-long delays on Ritchie County Route 26
Four MOV students win 2023 Albert Yanni Scholarship
Two area schools go into brief lock down following 911 hang-up call