Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center volunteers honored

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center (LAJVAMC) will recognize volunteers as part of National Volunteer Week.

LAJVAMC will recognize 149 volunteers for the 5,600 hours they spent caring for veterans, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Volunteers contributed toward caring for veterans driving, directing, sitting, serving, comforting, and counseling on a regular basis.

“The volunteer force provides invaluable services, charity, and quality of life benefit to the Veterans at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center,” notes Barbara Forsha, LAJVAMC’s Executive Director.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, visit the website: https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/volunteer_at_facility/ or call 304-623-3461 x 3669 or 3932.

