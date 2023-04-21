Marietta City Council addresses sewer line issues

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta City Council passed an ordinance to enter into a contract with a company to take over a project dealing with a sewer line that was crushed.

For some background, the sewer line in question is the one that was crushed when the river trail collapsed.

Council member Bret Allphin told WTAP that, as a response to the situation, Marietta put in a temporary sewer line in its place.

Unfortunately, the sewer pump, which is responsible for pumping waste through the line to the sewer plant, has faced issues, according to Allphin.

The city has since terminated its contract with the vendor previously over the project due to the issues.

Allphin said that, if the pump gets worse, it could start backing up into people’s basements or wherever the sewer connection is in the house. There have been no reports of back ups.

The pump is currently operating but is questionable, according to Allphin.

“I am motivated on behalf of the safety of the citizens to get this repair and upgrade completed before we have any incidents out there so I’m asking for support on this…,” he said at the meeting.

Allphin said, for a situation like this, the city doesn’t have time to go through the bidding process.

The city is filing a lawsuit against the past vendor.

