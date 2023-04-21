Marietta College undergrads showcase research for All Scholars Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta College held its campus-wide All Scholars Day on April 20.

The annual event gives students from all departments the opportunity to present research and creative projects they’ve worked on over the course of this year, or in some cases their whole college careers.

Dr. Suzanne Parsons, the Director of the Investigative Studies Program that oversees undergraduate research, said having the chance to show off their work means a lot to the students. “If you speak to any of these students today, you’ll see how proud they are of the hard work, dedication that it’s taken to complete these projects,” Parson said.

Parsons said All Scholars Day is a reflection of the college’s support for undergrad research, and that classes are cancelled so students can focus on the event. Students’ research covered a diverse array of subjects.

Alec Bollinger, a senior studying studying petroleum and environmental engineering, centered his work around biodiversity efforts made at the Hino manufacturing facility in Mineral Wells. He took soil samples around the facility to help determine what could be planted there to help the native fauna. “We’ve got these pollinators in there that are in danger of being wiped out,” he said. “In order to keep them in the area, we have to cater plants in the area that are based on the nutrients in the properties of the soil to help them thrive and grow and continue prospering.”

Bollinger said he appreciated the chance to share his work. “It’s kind of relieving to see the accumulation of your four years of work all in one day,” he said.

Joyce McSherry, a junior majoring in educational studies, focused her project on the negative effects of banning books. She said her research showed her that removing books from classrooms makes students feel uncomfortable discussing potentially controversial topics openly. She said it also affects teachers. “It causes a lot of anxiety for teachers such as so they have to feel like they have to self-censor their libraries to prevent prosecution from parents or even the government and local legislature,” she said.

McSherry said All Scholars Day gives students the opportunity to exchange knowledge. “We get to show off maybe our interest, to be able to say ‘Here’s what we learned about it,’” she said. “But also to be able to educate others and learn from our peers.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.