Marietta College’s PioBiz results are in

Results for PioBiz are in(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - We have the results from Marietta College’s PioBiz final round that was held Thursday night.

Students presented their business plan in front of judges, and received awards based on their projects.

Senior Gavin Ott is majoring in Management and perusing a minor in Entrepreneurship.

Ott won first place and received $1,750 for his 740 Pressure Washing business.

Graduate student Rylie Wahl is finishing her degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

Wahl got second place and $1,250 will be going towards her business plan of Jovial Counseling, which is a mental health therapy practice.

