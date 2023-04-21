PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Daisy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!

Daisy is a three-year-old Labrador mix. She is a sweet and loving girl.

Daisy loves to drink water and loves being outside by the water. She would make a good companion for someone who loves to get outside!

Daisy would be best to be in a home that has no children, but she does well with other dogs.

If you would like to adopt Daisy or any other pets from the Humane Society of Parkersburg head on over to www.hsop.org and click on the adopt dogs tab to find more information!

