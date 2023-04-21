Meet Daisy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Meet Daisy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!
Meet Daisy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!(Andrew Noll)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Daisy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!

Daisy is a three-year-old Labrador mix. She is a sweet and loving girl.

Daisy loves to drink water and loves being outside by the water. She would make a good companion for someone who loves to get outside!

Daisy would be best to be in a home that has no children, but she does well with other dogs.

If you would like to adopt Daisy or any other pets from the Humane Society of Parkersburg head on over to www.hsop.org and click on the adopt dogs tab to find more information!

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four contract workers hurt at Eramet Marietta, Inc.
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Ronald Deane Cross
Obituary: Cross, Ronald Deane
Tyler Schaad following the monthly meeting.
Tyler Schaad named Belpre high school principal
Dr. David “Woody” Wilson
Obituary: Wilson, Dr. David “Woody”

Latest News

Jon Six Food Ministries Presented check by 100 Women Who of the MOV
Jon Six Food Ministries Presented check by 100 Women Who of the MOV
Marietta City Council addresses sewer line issues
Marietta City Council addresses sewer line issues
Locals call on Marietta City Council to repair George Street
Locals call on Marietta City Council to repair George Street
Public Service Commission holds public hearing regarding future of Pleasants Power Station
Public Service Commission holds public hearing regarding future of Pleasants Power Station