Meigs County man charged with 29 felony counts of pandering

(MGN)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Meigs County man charged with 29 felony counts of pandering obscenity and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor or impaired person.

Logan Grate was indicted by the Meigs County Grand Jury on 6 felony counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person and 23 counts felony county of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person.

Grate appeared before Judge D. Dean Evans for arraignment on April 20, 2023. Grate was released on an Own Recognizance Bond.

A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for August 22.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four contract workers hurt at Eramet Marietta, Inc.
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Ronald Deane Cross
Obituary: Cross, Ronald Deane
Tyler Schaad following the monthly meeting.
Tyler Schaad named Belpre high school principal
Dr. David “Woody” Wilson
Obituary: Wilson, Dr. David “Woody”

Latest News

Sewer repairs close roads in Marietta
Month-long delays on Ritchie County Route 26
Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center volunteers honored
Four MOV students win 2023 Albert Yanni Scholarship
Two area schools go into brief lock down following 911 hang-up call