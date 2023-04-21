POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Meigs County man charged with 29 felony counts of pandering obscenity and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor or impaired person.

Logan Grate was indicted by the Meigs County Grand Jury on 6 felony counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person and 23 counts felony county of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person.

Grate appeared before Judge D. Dean Evans for arraignment on April 20, 2023. Grate was released on an Own Recognizance Bond.

A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for August 22.

