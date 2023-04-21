Month-long delays on Ritchie County Route 26

(MGN)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Minor traffic delays are expected in Ritchie County through the month of May.

Ritchie County Route 26 and Oil Ridge Road will have delays from the intersection of WV 31 to Coyote Drive for road repairs.

These delays can be expected between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Thursday, April 20 to Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Minor delays of up to 15 minutes are possible as the roadway may require maintenance throughout the entirety of the project, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

Drivers are asked to plan accordingly.

