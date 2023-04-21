Obituary: Barker, Harry Dale

Harry Dale Barker, 91, of Smithville, WV, died April 21, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown.

He was born June 4, 1931 at Fonzo, WV, the son of the late Elijah E. and Hazel E. Wyatt Barker. Dale was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in Japan. He was an oil field worker and a Ritchie County School bus driver for 25 years and also a lifelong farmer and fur dealer. He was a 50 year member of Burnt House IOOF, NRA, and Ritchie County, West Virginia and National Trapper Associations. In addition to trapping and farming, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of Smithville United Methodist Church.

Dale is survived by his wife of 70 years, Virgie Mae Wyer Barker; sons, Richard D. Barker (Lisa) of Spencer, Charles D. Barker, (Tanya) of Harrisville and Rodney W. Barker (Pamela) of Keyser; grandchildren, Leah (Troy) Richards, Brett (Kelli) Barker, Clayton Barker (Ashley), Blake (Brook) Barker, Derrick Staggs, and Andrew Staggs (Alieshia); eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a son, Henry “Hank” Barker; brother, Franklin D. “Sig” Barker, and Billy Barker; and sister Frances Deem.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Monday, April 24, 2023 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Burial will follow in the Ayers Cemetery, Smithville with Military Rites by Harris-Ritchie Post #3554. Friends may visit at the funeral home, Monday from 11 AM-2 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in Dale’s memory to WV Trapper Association, PO Box 775, Glenville, WV 26351.

