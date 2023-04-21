Obituary: Barnett, Shirley Jean

Shirley Jean Barnett, 68, of Glenville, WV, died April 20, 2023 at Glenville Care Center.

She was born August 11, 1954 at Burnt House, WV, the daughter of the late Berlin and Hazel Workman Byrd. Shirley enjoyed traveling and riding motorcycles. She had been a bank teller and cashier for Rich Gas Station.

She is survived by two children, Roy “Lee” Frashure (Mary) of Jane Lew, and Ricky Joe Frashure of Gilmer County; sisters, Kathy Junkins, Betty Swanson and Wilda Moore; grandchildren, Austin Frashure, Kristen Frashure (Tyler Goldsmith), Dakota Frashure and Cody Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Harper and Ella Goldsmith; and expecting great-grandson, Rhett.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Barnett; sons, Michael Lynn Byrd and Bobby Ray Frashure; sisters Helen Smith, Nancy Craig and Rose Hacker; and brothers, Bud Byrd, Frank Byrd and Junior Byrd.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Pastor Mary Ann Byrd Mason officiating. Burial will follow in the Hazelgreen Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday from 12-2 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

