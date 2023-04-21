Obituary: Deuley, Kathy Jo

Kathy Jo Deuley, 58, of Williamstown, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 20, 2023 surrounded by her family.

She was born October 17, 1964, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Carl and Billie Cunningham Miller.

Kathy was previously employed with UHC Hospital in Clarksburg, WV as a registered nurse. She enjoyed antiques, restoring old furniture and collecting vintage items. Kathy loved her grandchildren and her dog (side kick) Roxy. Most of all, Kathy was always helping others and wanted everyone around her to be happy. She would have done anything for anyone and will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Terry Deuley; one daughter, Marisa (James) Kendrick; five sons, Zachary (Amanda) Bibbee, Brad Bibbee, Nathan (Robyn) Heydari, Kyle (Maylynn) Deuley and Travis (Torie) Deuley; brother, Bill Miller; two sisters, Becky Day and Angie Johnson; nine grandchildren, Kylie, Zack and Oliver Deuley, Sage, Christian, Teagan, Lexus, Cadince and Alivia Bibbee; and one great-grandchild, Arabelle McGuire.

At Kathy’s request there will be no visitation or services at this time. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the Deuley family.

