Obituary: Foutty, James Howard “Jim”

James Howard “Jim” Foutty, 83, of Parkersburg died April 15, 2023 at his Residence. Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 25th at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg with Reverend Erik Nielsen officiating.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 24th from 5-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made in Jim’s memory to the American Syringomyelia & Chiari Alliance Project, “ASAP”, PO Box 1586, Longview, TX 75606-1586 or https://asap.org/fundraise/donate.

