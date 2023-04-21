Obituary: Foutty, James Howard “Jim”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

James Howard  “Jim” Foutty, 83, of Parkersburg died April 15, 2023 at his Residence.  Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 25th at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg with Reverend Erik Nielsen officiating.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Visitation will be held  Monday, April 24th from 5-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made in Jim’s memory to the American Syringomyelia & Chiari Alliance Project, “ASAP”, PO Box 1586, Longview, TX 75606-1586 or https://asap.org/fundraise/donate.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four contract workers hurt at Eramet Marietta, Inc.
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Ronald Deane Cross
Obituary: Cross, Ronald Deane
Tyler Schaad following the monthly meeting.
Tyler Schaad named Belpre high school principal
Dr. David “Woody” Wilson
Obituary: Wilson, Dr. David “Woody”

Latest News

Obituary: Miller, Diana Lynn Biehl
Betty Jane Horton
Obituary: Horton, Betty Jane
Kathy Jo Deuley
Obituary: Deuley, Kathy Jo
Obituary: Barnett, Shirley Jean