Obituary: Frye, Ronald E.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ronald E. Frye, 75, of Deland, FL, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born November 18, 1947, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Donald and Ruth Daggett Frye.

Ronald was an avid car enthusiast, enjoyed race cars and was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Vienna.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki Colvin Frye; his children, Greg Frye (Tracie), Wendy Delano (Bob), Ronnie Frye, Jr, Misty Frye and Todd Frye (Stephanie); sister-in-law, Nicki Young; and grandchildren, Colvin, Kaitlyn, Brynn and Colin; and several additional grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Richard Young.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 pm on Monday at the funeral home.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four contract workers hurt at Eramet Marietta, Inc.
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Ronald Deane Cross
Obituary: Cross, Ronald Deane
Tyler Schaad following the monthly meeting.
Tyler Schaad named Belpre high school principal
Dr. David “Woody” Wilson
Obituary: Wilson, Dr. David “Woody”

Latest News

Obituary: Miller, Diana Lynn Biehl
Betty Jane Horton
Obituary: Horton, Betty Jane
Kathy Jo Deuley
Obituary: Deuley, Kathy Jo
Obituary: Barnett, Shirley Jean