Obituary: Frye, Ronald E.

Ronald E. Frye, 75, of Deland, FL, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born November 18, 1947, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Donald and Ruth Daggett Frye.

Ronald was an avid car enthusiast, enjoyed race cars and was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Vienna.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki Colvin Frye; his children, Greg Frye (Tracie), Wendy Delano (Bob), Ronnie Frye, Jr, Misty Frye and Todd Frye (Stephanie); sister-in-law, Nicki Young; and grandchildren, Colvin, Kaitlyn, Brynn and Colin; and several additional grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Richard Young.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 pm on Monday at the funeral home.

