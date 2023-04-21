Obituary: Horton, Betty Jane

Betty Jane Horton, 91, of Bartlett, Ohio, died on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Rockland Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation. She was born on November 17, 1931 in Richie County to Robert and Lela Lieving Cooper.

She is survived by two children, Janet Wilcoxen (Sam), William “Butch” Horton (Elizabeth); five grandchildren, Michelle, Michael, Jessica, Sammy and Dawn; six great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Earl Horton, whom she married on August 12, 1950; three siblings, Paul Cooper, Louise Kearns and Rosie Wilcoxen.

Private cremation services will be held, Burial of ashes will be in Bartlett Cemetery with her husband. The Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Jane’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

