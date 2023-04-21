Obituary: Miller, Diana Lynn Biehl

Diana Lynn Biehl Miller, 76, of Marietta (Pinehurst) went to be with the Lord at 9:29pm, Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Pontiac, Michigan surrounded by her daughter and granddaughters.  She was born on February 21, 1947 in Marietta a daughter of Beman G. and Mary Mills Biehl.

Diana was a graduate of Marietta High School, Class of 1965, and from Ohio State Beauty School.  She worked as a beautician and later retired from Warren Elementary School where she enjoyed working as a cook.  She was a member of Washington Street Church of Christ and has also been very active in the Pinehurst Christian Church.  She was a Master Gardener and had earlier volunteered for Warren Township Rescue.  Diana was a very kind and loving person who loved her family and her many friends.  She was very generous and always was willing to help others.

On January 30, 1966, she married Jerry L. Miller who preceded her in death on April 4, 2020.  She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Davis of Clarkston, MI; grandchildren:  Samantha (Zack) Snider of Waterford, Elizabeth Davis of Clarkston, Crystal and Aaron Douthitt, Ronald Lightfritz; step grandchildren Austin and Braden Douthitt and Raylin Brookover; great grandchildren, Dallas and Chloe Snider, step grandchildren Austin and Braden Douthitt and Raylin Brookover; sister Shirley Ingram, daughter-in-law Donna Miller, special nieces, Catherine (Scott) Reynolds and Christine (Vince) Post, nephew V.J. Post and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Jeffery Miller, step-mother Janice Biehl, brother-in-law Charles Ingram, father and mother-in- law, Harold and Letha Miller.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday (Apr. 25) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Tunnel Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5 until7.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

