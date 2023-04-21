Ohio is reminding motorcyclists to stay safe ahead of national month

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As states prepare for National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, Ohio’s Department of Public Safety wants to keep everyone safe on the roads.

According to a press release from the department a little over 200 Ohioans died in motorcycle-related crashes last year.

To help motorcyclists stay safe a division of the Ohio Traffic Safety, Motorcycle Ohio released a video to stress the importance of riding trained.

Riding trained is a program that teaches motorcyclists how to reduce risks associated with riding a motorcycle and gives them opportunities to practice on courses.

