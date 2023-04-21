Ohio is reminding motorcyclists to stay safe ahead of national month
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As states prepare for National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, Ohio’s Department of Public Safety wants to keep everyone safe on the roads.
According to a press release from the department a little over 200 Ohioans died in motorcycle-related crashes last year.
To help motorcyclists stay safe a division of the Ohio Traffic Safety, Motorcycle Ohio released a video to stress the importance of riding trained.
Riding trained is a program that teaches motorcyclists how to reduce risks associated with riding a motorcycle and gives them opportunities to practice on courses.
