Partners in Education Luncheon was held at WVUP

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Following a break due to COVID the MOV Chamber of Commerce brought Wood County Schools and their partners together for a fun afternoon.

Businesses like WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, United Bank, Pickering Associates and many others have partnered with local schools to gives students more opportunities through education.

President and CEO of the MOV Chamber of Commerce Jill Parsons shared the importance of the luncheon.

“Today is a chance for us to celebrate the partnerships that are new, that have joined in the last year or so, and to celebrate the existing partnerships,” said Parsons

