Prescription Drug Take Back Day is coming up

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local agencies will be participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day tomorrow...

Several sites will be open around the Mid-Ohio Valley to collect prescription drugs from 10 am until 2 pm.

Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard shared the importance of having prescription drug take back day.

“People that have drugs inside their home, sometimes are victims to burglaries and break ins, if the word gets out that they an excess amount of drugs. This is a way to give people good confidence in knowing that their drugs are being disposed of safely and effectively.”

Locations in Wood County will accept prescription pills, and vapes and e-cigarettes once the batteries have been removed.

Times and locations according to National Take Back Day website.

Ohio:

Meigs County – 10 a.m. to noon at Holzer Emergency Department in Pomeroy

Athens County – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Athens Walmart, Athens High School, Glouster Library, Albany Fire Department, Nelsonville Library, Coolville Elementary

Washington County – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart in Marietta

Morgan County – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

Guernsey County – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Reisbeck’s Food Mart

West Virginia:

Wood County – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lubeck Fire Department, Mineral Wells VFD, Vienna VFD, Waverly VFD

Doddridge County – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department and WV State Police Detachment

Ritchie County – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at WVSP West Union Detachment

Jackson County – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kenna VFD, Ravenswood VFD, and Walgreens in Ripley

Tyler County - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jenkins Auto Parts in Middlebourne

Wirt County – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wirt County Sheriff’s Department

