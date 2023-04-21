Public Service Commission holds public hearing regarding future of Pleasants Power Station

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission held a public hearing on April 20 to discuss the future of the Pleasants Power Station.

Proponents cited the crucial role the plant serves in Pleasants County by providing jobs and tax revenue.

Opponents expressed concerns over rising utility rates caused by the continued operation of the plant and the need to transition to renewable energy resources.

Among those testifying in support was Pleasants County Commissioner Jay Powell. In a statement, Powell told WTAP that he believes the PSC recognizes the value of the plant and will determine a “viable, sustaining future for West Virginia.”

The PSC will hold an evidentiary hearing on the matter on April 21 at 9:30 a.m.

