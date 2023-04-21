Public Service Commission holds public hearing regarding future of Pleasants Power Station

Public Service Commission holds public hearing regarding future of Pleasants Power Station
Public Service Commission holds public hearing regarding future of Pleasants Power Station(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission held a public hearing on April 20 to discuss the future of the Pleasants Power Station.

Proponents cited the crucial role the plant serves in Pleasants County by providing jobs and tax revenue.

Opponents expressed concerns over rising utility rates caused by the continued operation of the plant and the need to transition to renewable energy resources.

Among those testifying in support was Pleasants County Commissioner Jay Powell. In a statement, Powell told WTAP that he believes the PSC recognizes the value of the plant and will determine a “viable, sustaining future for West Virginia.”

The PSC will hold an evidentiary hearing on the matter on April 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four contract workers hurt at Eramet Marietta, Inc.
Stock graphic
One seriously injured in crash that sent semi into house
The community gathered to honor the life of a local high schooler who died in a car wreck.
The community remembers Natalea Mumaw
Racine man sentenced to life without parole
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft

Latest News

Van Devender Middle School students take part in classroom to cafeteria project
Van Devender Middle School students take part in classroom to cafeteria project
WVU-Parkersburg group meets with vets to discuss internet availability
WVU-Parkersburg group meets with vets to discuss internet availability
John Six Food Ministries selected by 100+ Women Who Care of the MOV
John Six Food Ministries selected by 100+ Women Who Care of the MOV
Tyler Schaad following the monthly meeting.
Tyler Schaad named Belpre high school principal