Sewer repairs close roads in Marietta

By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Roads will be closed in Marietta the first week of May.

The closure is due to the Wastewater Department repairing a sewer.

The northbound lane and southbound turn lane of 4th Street will be closed from Greene Street to Church Street, according to a release from the Marietta Wastewater Department.

The roads will be closed May 1-3, 2023. Work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Heavy equipment may be used to complete the sewer work.

If you have concerns about above or below ground work, landscaping, etc., or any other questions about the Sanitary Sewer work in your area please call the Wastewater Operations Manager Ryan Boley at (740) 373-3858 Ext. 110.

