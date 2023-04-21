THIS IS HOME: Thrift store is an integral part of rural community

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - Too Good to be Through thrift store in Little Hocking has been serving the community since 2000.

The township has a population of 759, as of 2020.

The thrift store is the only store of its kind in the area; providing clothing, home goods and anything else that is too good to be through.

Lisa Walker took over as owner of the store 6 years ago.

Her family has owned and operated the store since they first opened their doors.

She said the shop is an asset to Little Hocking and surrounding areas.

“We help out those in need who have maybe lost their home or are struggling because they lost their job,” said owner Lisa Walker. “We also reach people that maybe forgot an anniversary and they need a gift for their wife. We have a really good balance of less expensive things and then something really nice you could get as a gift.”

Walker estimates that over ninety percent of the items in the store are donated. But in reality, she feels the store is much more than a place to shop.

“A lot of people share life together here. They will come in and share about their families and we will pray together...My father has built this with the community walking in. They remember his name and come in and ask for him. [We] love the conversation and sharing.”

Lisa Walker credits the community for supporting her family over the years.

Too Good to be Through thrift store is located at 15 Arrowhead Rd. in Little Hocking.

