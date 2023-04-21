Two area schools go into brief lock down following 911 hang-up call

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - Meigs High School and Middle School were placed on lockdown for a brief time this morning.

According to the Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, the schools were on lockdown for 30 minutes while law enforcement were trying to locate a 911 caller stating they were at the high school and needed help.

The call was disconnected after the dispatcher received the information. A location search was conducted on the cell phone and as a precaution, the schools were placed on lockdown. Once it was determined that an emergency or danger to students and staff did not exist, the lockdown was lifted.

Sheriff Fitch told WTAP, “We take all potential threats at our schools very seriously. We acted swiftly and made sure everyone was safe. We also kept additional officers patrolling the perimeter of the schools all day as well as the SRO’s inside the school.”

Sheriff Fitch stated he believes the call was a prank.

