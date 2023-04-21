Tyler Schaad named Belpre high school principal

Schaad was previously the assistant principal for the high school.
Tyler Schaad following the monthly meeting.
Tyler Schaad following the monthly meeting.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre High School has chosen their next principal ahead of the upcoming school year.

Tyler Schaad, who was the assistant principal for the 2022-2023 school year, will be taking over the position.

Schaad addressed the Belpre City School District Board of Education briefly in Thursday’s monthly meeting.

He shared his excitement following the conclusion of the meeting.

“It was an exciting process. It is something I’ve been thinking about all year [because] we knew the principal was retiring. It is nothing that I thought I would be interested in just two years ago. Just being at Belpre for a year and seeing the passion the students and teachers have, really inspired me.”

The meeting was held at the Stone Administration/Early Learning Center. It was not a public meeting.

