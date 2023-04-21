Van Devender Middle School students take part in classroom to cafeteria project

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students at Van Devender Middle School took part in a new science project.

Students are getting the chance to grow herbs and other plants in school with the help of the child nutrition office. This is a part of a “classroom to cafeteria” project where students get to use hydroponic towers which have circulating water and glow rings to help the plants grow.

Wood County Schools child nutrition director, Holly Best says that this project is a great way to not only bringing in fresh food for the school, but to also get kids interested in S.T.E.A.M. and agriculture curriculum.

“I think both the S.T.E.A.M. side of it as well as the agriculture side, you’ve got two sides where the students that are interested in the engineering aspect, the mechanics aspect. That they’re going to take this and watch the pH and figure out, ‘What are we doing wrong?’ Or, ‘Why don’t we try to make our own hydroponic garden and see?’ Because, yes, we were able to purchase these through grants. But what if they want some more? There are mechanisms that you can make one for your school also that’s not a purchased item. And then, the agriculture side is very important where they’re learning how to grow. So, they’re almost like hand-in-hand with both the S.T.E.A.M. and the Ag. And I’m excited about both sides of the project

The towers are from a company called “Lettuce Grow” and were purchased through a grant.

