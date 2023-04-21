Wood County Commissioners discuss county opioid settlement change

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - During the Wood County Commission’s meeting on April 20, the commissioners signed off on a change to how opioid settlement funds will be distributed in the county.

Commission President Blair Couch said the commissioners had an issue with the initial version of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding, which lays out how opioid settlement funds are distributed. Couch said the memorandum gave substantially more funds to the City of Parkersburg than to the county as a whole.

With an addendum signed today, the split between the city and county will be more even. Couch explained how the county and city came to an agreement. “They decided to go to mediation with the settlement judge, and he agreed that wasn’t a fair distribution,” Couch said. “The attorney for the City of Parkersburg and the mayor and the council and our attorney negotiated a more reasonable split.”

The city and county agreed to a 55-45 split of funds, with Parkersburg getting slightly more due to its paid fire department.

Couch also discussed his desire to serve on the West Virginia First Foundation. The foundation, created by legislation earlier this year, will control how the opioid settlement funds that aren’t given directly to counties and municipalities are distributed.

Couch said his experience as chairman of the regional Day Report Center, Community Corrections Board, and the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department would offer him good perspective about where dollars could best be spent. “That’s why I want to be on the board,” Couch said. “Just making sure the money is spent with legitimate, quality operators. If that’s what we’re going to do with these funds, I really don’t know yet.”

Five of the 11 total members of the West Virginia First Foundation will be appointed by Governor Jim Justice. Couch said he hopes to be one of those five and has written a letter to the governor making that desire known.

