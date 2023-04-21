WSCC announces speakers for 50th commencement

(WTAP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Washington State Community College (WSCC) will hold its 50th commencement ceremony soon. WSCC has announced the speakers for this ceremony as the college prepares for this event.

The commencement ceremony will be on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 10 a.m., according to a release from WSCC. The event will take place at the Marietta College Dyson Baudo Recreation Center.

CEO and Director of Peoples Bank Chuck Sulerzyski will serve as the commencement speaker and Mackenzie Smith, an adult learner and soon-to-be graduate, will be delivering the student address.

For more information about Washington State Community College, visit www.wscc.edu or call 740.374.8716.

