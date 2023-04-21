WVU-Parkersburg group meets with vets to discuss internet availability

A group is looking is listening to what veterans seeking higher education are saying about their access to broadband.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group at West Virginia University at Parkersburg is looking to meet with veterans at the college about their issues with broadband availability.

The group came together with veterans in the area to discuss any difficulties they may have with access to internet. This includes reliability, availability and price impact for those in all areas the commuter college covers.

Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council project coordinator, Jake Frady says that everyone -- including veterans looking to continue their higher learning -- should be able to have adequate access for internet.

“These programs and initiatives are all just getting out to these different groups of people and identifying what challenges they face, where they are, what their availabilities are for internet. The goal of this program is to see all West Virginians with adequate, reliable internet service,” says Frady.

Frady says that initiatives and ways of improving broadband in the area is a way to assist and keep people in the area.

