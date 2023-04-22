24th annual Earth Day celebration held on armory lawn

Despite weather concerns, hundreds came to participate in educational activities and enjoy live music.
A family enjoys an interactive display during Earth Day.
A family enjoys an interactive display during Earth Day.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta’s 24th Annual Earth Day celebration was held Saturday on the Armory Lawn. Despite weather concerns, hundreds came to participate in educational activities and enjoy live music.

The free event also featured games, hands-on craft activities, green technologies and tips for recycling.

Participation prizes were awarded for the Trash to Art & More Show.

Kathy Ortt with the Marietta Earth Day committee said educating while having fun is the goal each year.

This was started 24 years ago by my mom and some other women that wanted to get kids unplugged and outside and interested in the environment.

The event also saw the return of raptors from the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia.

