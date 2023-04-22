Abbi Francisco signs with West Liberty for Acro and Tumbling

Abbi Francisco signs with West Liberty University
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South High School senior Abbi Francisco will be going from a Patriot cheerleader to a Hilltopper tumbler, as she made her decision to sign with West Liberty University to continue her education.

Abbi was set on being a cheerleader at another school, but once she learned that the NCAA recognized Acro and Tumbling as a sport, she did not want to pass up the opportunity she would get getting at West Liberty.

Abbi says she is excited to bring personality and excitement to her new teammates at West Liberty.

