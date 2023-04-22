Assault, abuse survivors “Screaming Back” in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Screaming Back clothesline project is a temporary art display in observance of Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

A survivor of sexual abuse partnered with Eve, Incorporated for the project.

The display has two styles of shirts. White shirts are for survivors and gray shirts are for those in support of a loved one. Only first names can be displayed.

Event organizer Miranda LeBoeuf that projects like this help heal those who have been through the trauma of sexual abuse.

“I think that education is better than experience in these two cases,” said LeBoeuf. “So, it is easier to teach people the warning signs and things of that nature, so they know what to look for to keep themselves out of that situation.”

The project will be displayed again Sunday on the Gilman Avenue Side of East Muskingum Park. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine.

