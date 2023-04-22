Assault, abuse survivors “Screaming Back” in Marietta

An art display was set up between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in East Muskingum Park.
One of the shirts hanging in the clothesline display.
One of the shirts hanging in the clothesline display.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Screaming Back clothesline project is a temporary art display in observance of Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

A survivor of sexual abuse partnered with Eve, Incorporated for the project.

The display has two styles of shirts. White shirts are for survivors and gray shirts are for those in support of a loved one. Only first names can be displayed.

Event organizer Miranda LeBoeuf that projects like this help heal those who have been through the trauma of sexual abuse.

“I think that education is better than experience in these two cases,” said LeBoeuf. “So, it is easier to teach people the warning signs and things of that nature, so they know what to look for to keep themselves out of that situation.”

The project will be displayed again Sunday on the Gilman Avenue Side of East Muskingum Park. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four contract workers hurt at Eramet Marietta, Inc.
Meigs County man charged with 29 felony counts of pandering
Two area schools go into brief lock down following 911 hang-up call
The resignation will take effect on April 30th.
County sheriff resigns from office
Tyler Schaad following the monthly meeting.
Tyler Schaad named Belpre high school principal

Latest News

A family enjoys an interactive display during Earth Day.
24th annual Earth Day celebration held on armory lawn
Partners in Education Luncheon
Business and Wood County Schools came together for annual luncheon
Local library is helping people interested in genealogy
Interests rising in genealogy
Prescription Drug Take Back Day is coming up
Preparing for Prescription Drug Take Back Day