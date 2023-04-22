BrAva Mom Prom raises money for a good cause

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - BrAva Mom Prom is a tradition that’s been in the Mid-Ohio Valley for years.

Women 21 and older gather to dance, have fun, and, most of all, support a good cause.

Women poured into the venue with beautiful gowns and their dancing shoes. There was a DJ, a mob dance, and more all to raise money for childhood cancer research as well as support local families dealing with childhood cancer.

BrAva President Traci Nichols said, “Whether you have insurance or not, you still have your regular bills coming in and then, when you’re stuck in the hospital and you can’t work, you’re with your child, you need to be with your child, you know, you have additional bills coming in. We just want to relieve some of that stress for them and take a little weight off their shoulders.”

BrAva Mom Geanna Plumly knows how much this makes a difference.

“Our son ended up in Columbus and that was where his primary care was and there was a point that we lived in Cleveland for eight weeks so that money went to help us survive…,” she said.

Nichols said the main focus of the night was the BrAva moms. These are women who’ve had children diagnosed with childhood cancer.

“And it’s okay for them to let loose, you know? It’s very stressful being a cancer mom. You feel very alone. You feel like you’re not even supposed to have a good time and they can do that here with zero judgment. This is a night for them,” she said.

Plumly, whose son died from cancer, gets emotional about the support from the hundreds of people - 500 to be exact - who came out for the event.

“It almost makes you want to cry to know that that many people care enough to put in the money to buy tickets so that they can be a part of this event with us,” she said.

BrAva Vice President Erin Roberts said the most important part of the night is the coronation.

“We will crown three mom prom queens this evening. And sometimes they’re someone who has a child who’s still fighting cancer, sometimes the children may be in remission, and there have definitely been women who have actually lost their children to childhood cancer.”

She said it reminds people what mom prom is about.

