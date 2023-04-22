Obituary: Closser, Loretta Rose (Pata)

By Phyllis Smith
Loretta Rose (Pata) Closser, 86, of Harrison City, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023. She was born on July 12, 1936 in Martins Ferry, OH, to the late Angelo and Rose (Jordan) Pata.  Loretta is survived by her daughters, Leslie (Michael) Morris and Cindy (Chris Sale) Closser; granddaughters, Lauren (Allen) Kohnen and Cailyn Morris. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Closser, and brothers, Joseph Pata and Phil Pata. Friends will be received Sunday, April 23, 2023, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 24, 2023, 11:00 am at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City, PA, with Fr. Michael Sikon officiating. Burial will be held in East Lawn Memorial Park, Marietta, OH on Tuesday at 2:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the St. Barbara Ladies Guild, https://www.wesharegiving.org/app/giving/WeShare-1874?tab=home. Online condolences can be offered at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Loretta’s family with services in Marietta. Online condolences and many other resources my be found by visiting www.cawelyandpeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

