Simone Biles marries Jonathan Owens: ‘Love you, husband’

Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.
Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is married.

People reports Biles, 26, officially tied the knot with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, 27.

On Saturday, Biles and Owens shared the news along with several photos on social media.

The pair can be seen exchanging vows in what appears to be a courthouse wedding.

Biles wore a tiered white gown, while Owens sported a tan suit.

“My person, forever ❤️💍,” Owens shared online with Biles replying, “I love you, husband.”

The newlyweds got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year. They started dating in 2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four contract workers hurt at Eramet Marietta, Inc.
Meigs County man charged with 29 felony counts of pandering
Two area schools go into brief lock down following 911 hang-up call
The resignation will take effect on April 30th.
County sheriff resigns from office
Tyler Schaad following the monthly meeting.
Tyler Schaad named Belpre high school principal

Latest News

FILE - This photo combo shows Charles Barkley and Gayle King. TV hosts King and Barkley will...
Seeking a rebound, CNN turns to Charles Barkley, Gayle King
A family enjoys an interactive display during Earth Day.
24th annual Earth Day celebration held on armory lawn
One of the shirts hanging in the clothesline display.
Assault, abuse survivors “Screaming Back” in Marietta
In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, former U.S. Navy coxswain Howard "Ken" Potts...
Ken Potts, one of last 2 USS Arizona survivors, dies at 102