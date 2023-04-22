Vinyl lovers purchase exclusive releases on National Record Store Day

The retail holiday was established to recognize 1,400+ independently owned record stores across the U.S.
The retail holiday offered exclusive items.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - April 22nd is the 16th anniversary of National Record Store Day.

The day was established to recognize the 1,400+ independently owned record stores across the United States.

One of these stores is Sound Exchange on Murdoch Avenue.

Store owner Joe Davis said customers were lined up outside the store for a chance to buy exclusive vinyl LP releases on the retail holiday.

“Vinyl coming back has pretty much saved independent record stores,” said Davis. “It is always fun when someone comes in with their grandparents and they are buying them a record player with records. It’s safe to say that it has saved a lot of stores.”

Exclusive releases included records from Dolly Parton, The Rolling Stones and Pearl Jam. Every copy of Taylor Swift’s Folklore, The Long Pond Studio Sessions were sold at Sound Exchange within an hour of opening.

Vinyl album sales have increased for the seventeenth straight year in the U.S.

