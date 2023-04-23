Annual business expo is coming up

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for their annual business expo.

The Belpre Business Expo will take place Monday April 24th from 4 to 6 pm at Belpre Boxers Bed and Biscuits located at 1301 Washington Blvd, Belpre, OH 45714.

It will be an opportunity for the community to see several businesses in the area like WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, Washington State Community College, Riverview Credit Union, and many more.

