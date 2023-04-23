Candlelight vigil in Belpre for former Belpre High School student

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - There was a candlelight vigil on Saturday at Civitan Park in Belpre for a man that was shot and killed on Friday in Columbus.

The community gathered at the park at 7 p.m. to remember Deijon Bedgood. He was shot and killed in Columbus near Ohio State University. Coaches, teammates and friends shared their memories of him. He was an accomplished athlete at Belpre High School. He was the last 1,000-point scorer in boy’s basketball. His former basketball coach and one of his football teammates talked to us after the vigil about what Deijon meant to them.

“He was a special kid to me and we were really close bond and he always called me coach or dad when we seen each other and texting back and forth all the time. We just kept that bond, that friendship going so he’ll be truly missed and he’s just a great kid,” said Chad Williams, Deijon’s former basketball coach.

“I miss him like crazy already. I go back through and look at photos and stuff. It’s very easy to get emotional and it’s hard to go on. It’s hard to explain. But yeah he was a great kid, great attitude, good grades, amazing athlete. He was a really good friend too,” said Logan Racy, Deijon’s friend.

Deijon was only 25 years old. Police have named two suspects in his murder.

