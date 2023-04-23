Obituary: Evans, Leesa

Leesa Evans, 66 of Parkersburg, WV passed away at Camden Clark Medical Center on 4/22/2023 after a brief illness.

Leesa was born on 9/4/1956 to Nial and Mary Rose in Parkersburg, WV. After Leesa graduated from PHS in 1974, she went on to study at WV-Up from 1976-1978.

Leesa met the love of her life Gary Evans and married him on 12/22/1978. Gary passed away on 11/22/1992.

Leesa was predeceased by Nial and Mary Rose, her parents and Sean Rose who was her nephew, but loved him like a son. She is survived by her sisters, Jeannie Taylor of Granite Falls, NC, Melissa Bailey of High Point, NC, Teresa Galloway of Huntersville, NC, Barbara Bowen of Venice, FL and Michael Rose of Nashville, TN.

She has one son, Michael Ray of Parkersburg, WV, and two daughters, Chrissy Ray Smith (Rob) of Lowell, OH and Leah Evans (Bill Mendenhall, Fiancé) of Parkersburg, WV.

Her grandchildren meant the world to her, Kayla Phillips, Noah Holbert, Nick Taylor all of Parkersburg, WV and Hezekiah Smith of Lowell, OH.

She loved her nieces and nephews dearly, Jason Clarkson, TX, Alyssa Watson, NC, Kelly Clarkson, CA, Kelsey Landes, NC, Lindsay Landes, NC, Heather Love, NC and Nikola Brown, WV.

She doted over great-grandchildren, Triph and Haisley Phillips, Everleigh Kerns all of Parkersburg, WV.

Services will be held 2:00 pm Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Chris Waldron officiating. Interment will follow at the Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, WV, American Cancer and Heart Society, in memory of Leesa Evans.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Evans family.

