Obituary: Woody, David Emerson

David Emerson Woody

7/12/1954 - 4/21/2023

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and teacher David Woody passed away in his sleep 4/21/2023. He leaves behind his wife Cynthia, his brother Gary Woody (wife Tracey), his children Cheryl (Woody) Morris (and husband Heath) and Richard Woody (wife Sara), grandchildren Drake and Reed Morris, mother in law Leah Reinhardt, and cat Shadow. He was preceded in death by his parents Shirley Emerson and Eula Marie (Brinker) Woody, and father in law Richard Reinhardt. Though David had recently retired to Morgantown, he spent most of his life and career in the Vienna and Parkersburg area.

David graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1972 and attended West Virginia University where he met his wife Cindy in the Pride of West Virginia, the Mountaineer Marching Band. He began his career as a teacher in 1984 at Parkersburg Catholic High School. Over his 29 years at PC, he served as a social studies teacher, basketball coach, softball coach, website manager, model UN advisor, and many additional roles. In 2013, he returned to Parkersburg High School to teach social studies, psychology, and Pink Floyd classes. Many students recall writing journals and engaging in passionate conversations during his classes. He played saxophone in the faculty band, Dad Shoes. Coach could often be seen (and definitely heard) at his students’ sports events. He retired in 2022 to take his cheering to WVU events.

David was a man of many interests. He was an avid reader, a prolific genealogist, a wildlife enthusiast, a developing woodworker, and a reflective writer. He was a member of the WVU Alumni Band, taking pride in his high knees for the 220. He had recently connected with the North Union VFW Post 8543 Band and Jazz band, giving him more opportunities to make music.

David enjoyed traveling and was fond of trips to Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina. He took a group of students to Russia as part of an exchange program. He was able to travel with the Alumni Band to Greece and Italy.

Coach Woody will be remembered as he lived, so often in the Parkersburg Catholic gym. Friends are asked to meet for viewing Tuesday April 25 from 4- 7 pm, with memorial service starting at 7 pm led by Father David Huffman, Father John Rice, and Reverend Monsignor Jeremiah Francis McSweeney. Please feel free to wear something most like him, a shirt that is tie dyed, represents PHS, PCHS, or WVU. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in his memory to the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research endowment or the WVU Marching Band Pride Practice Facility Fund. He would wish you all peace and love, always.

