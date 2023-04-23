Prescription Drug Take Back Day was considered successful

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - As counties around the nation participated in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day we visited one take back site to see how it was going.

According to Sergeant Matthew Hupp with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, there was a great turnout at the Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department.

It’s a great opportunity for the sheriff’s office to get out in the community according to Sergeant Hupp.

“People in the community can stop by, and get rid of their unneeded or unwanted prescription medications. It’s a safe and convenient program, and it lets us interact with the public and talk to them about the safety of handling medicine and things like that,” said Sergeant Hupp.

Sergeant Hupp went on to say that if you weren’t able to get to a drop off location today, they have a bin at the Wood County Sheriff’s Office that prescription medicine can be dropped off at.

