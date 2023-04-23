Prescription Drug Take Back Day was considered successful

Prescription Drug Take Back Day was a success
Prescription Drug Take Back Day was a success(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - As counties around the nation participated in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day we visited one take back site to see how it was going.

According to Sergeant Matthew Hupp with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, there was a great turnout at the Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department.

It’s a great opportunity for the sheriff’s office to get out in the community according to Sergeant Hupp.

“People in the community can stop by, and get rid of their unneeded or unwanted prescription medications. It’s a safe and convenient program, and it lets us interact with the public and talk to them about the safety of handling medicine and things like that,” said Sergeant Hupp.

Sergeant Hupp went on to say that if you weren’t able to get to a drop off location today, they have a bin at the Wood County Sheriff’s Office that prescription medicine can be dropped off at.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four contract workers hurt at Eramet Marietta, Inc.
Meigs County man charged with 29 felony counts of pandering
Two area schools go into brief lock down following 911 hang-up call
The resignation will take effect on April 30th.
County sheriff resigns from office
Tyler Schaad following the monthly meeting.
Tyler Schaad named Belpre high school principal

Latest News

There was a candlelight vigil for Deijon Bedgood on Saturday at Belpre Civitan Park.
Candlelight vigil in Belpre for former Belpre High School student
Every copy of Taylor Swift’s Folklore, The Long Pond Studio Sessions were sold at Sound...
Vinyl lovers purchase exclusive releases on National Record Store Day
A family enjoys an interactive display during Earth Day.
24th annual Earth Day celebration held on armory lawn
One of the shirts hanging in the clothesline display.
Assault, abuse survivors “Screaming Back” in Marietta